Sally Jean Dobrunz
Dobrunz, Sally Jean

79, of Webster Groves, MO born October 27, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI passed away on September 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Esther (Devine) Dobrunz. Dear aunt and friend of many.

Sally received her Bachelor of Arts from Washington University and her Master of Science, Library Science, from the University of Wisconsin. She spent her career as an elementary and high school librarian in the Webster Groves School District. Sally was an active member of Glendale Lutheran Church and was an extraordinary individual. She demonstrated kindness, patience, and generosity to the many organizations that she was a part of and supported, in addition to her family and friends. She was an avid world traveler who visited every continent in the world! Sally loved reading books, especially science fiction and enjoyed knitting and needlework.

Services: Visitation will be at Glendale Lutheran Church at 9 a.m. at the Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Rd, Glendale, MO 63122 prior to the service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Glendale Lutheran Church. Please share on-line condolences at www.alexanderstlouis.com.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Louis County requires face masks and proper social distancing. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all try to navigate unique circumstances.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
