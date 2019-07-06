|
Hunt, Sally Jean (nee Anderson) 91, on Thursday, June 27. Beloved wife of the late Francis W. Hunt for 70 yrs. Loving mother of David (Vicky) Hunt, Tracy (Doug) Westhoff, Joan (Gene) Baumgarth and the late Leslie Hunt. Dear grandmother of Linsey and James (Stephanie) Hunt; Nicole (Levi Hoyes), Natalie and Dylan Westhoff; Kyle (Grace) Williams and Zachary Mantia. Great-grandmother of Sean, Carson, Mallorie, Marcus and Abbi. Services: Memorial Visitation on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Kirkwood Rd. Memorials may be made to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 6, 2019