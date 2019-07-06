St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Sally Jean Hunt


1927 - 2019
Sally Jean Hunt Obituary
Hunt, Sally Jean (nee Anderson) 91, on Thursday, June 27. Beloved wife of the late Francis W. Hunt for 70 yrs. Loving mother of David (Vicky) Hunt, Tracy (Doug) Westhoff, Joan (Gene) Baumgarth and the late Leslie Hunt. Dear grandmother of Linsey and James (Stephanie) Hunt; Nicole (Levi Hoyes), Natalie and Dylan Westhoff; Kyle (Grace) Williams and Zachary Mantia. Great-grandmother of Sean, Carson, Mallorie, Marcus and Abbi. Services: Memorial Visitation on Monday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Kirkwood Rd. Memorials may be made to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 6, 2019
