Johnston-Feimer, Sally M.

age 65, passed away from breast cancer and associated complications, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Former Marketing Coordinator, The Willows at Brooking Park. Beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Feimer; dear mother of Ben and Katie Feimer; sister of Beth Ann Stovall and Edwin, William, Timothy and Thomas Johnston.

Services: All services with the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society@ www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.