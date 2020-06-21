Sally M. Johnston-Feimer
1955 - 2020
Johnston-Feimer, Sally M.

age 65, passed away from breast cancer and associated complications, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Former Marketing Coordinator, The Willows at Brooking Park. Beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Feimer; dear mother of Ben and Katie Feimer; sister of Beth Ann Stovall and Edwin, William, Timothy and Thomas Johnston.

Services: All services with the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society@ www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Chuck, I am so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Scott Sloan
Friend
