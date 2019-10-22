St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Derby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Mae (Whitrock) Derby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Mae (Whitrock) Derby Obituary
Derby, Sally Mae
(nee Whitrock) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin T. Derby; dearest mother of Melvin S. (Mary Kay Eckelkamp) and Edward (Victoria) Derby and the late Stephen and Katheryn Sue Derby; loving grandmother of Mike and Sarah, Jacob and Zackery; great-grandmother of Colton; dear sister of Joyce (Tom) Kelly; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Thurs., Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society of MO appreciated. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now