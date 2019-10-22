|
Derby, Sally Mae
(nee Whitrock) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melvin T. Derby; dearest mother of Melvin S. (Mary Kay Eckelkamp) and Edward (Victoria) Derby and the late Stephen and Katheryn Sue Derby; loving grandmother of Mike and Sarah, Jacob and Zackery; great-grandmother of Colton; dear sister of Joyce (Tom) Kelly; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Thurs., Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society of MO appreciated. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019