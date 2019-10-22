St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Immacolata Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Phelps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Phelps Obituary
Phelps, Sally
(nee Jersa) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, October 18, 2019. Loving wife of James E. Phelps; beloved mother of James E. Phelps III (Maria), and Sarah E. Phelps (Allan Simmons); adoring grandmother to James E. IV "Jed" and Milo; dear sister of the late Michael J. and Thomas J. Jersa; sweet sister-in-law to Candace Jersa and the late Nancy Jersa; cherished aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend to many. Anyone who knew Sally will remember her for her positive attitude and fun-loving personality, especially her long list of "Sallyisms". She was passionate about her volunteer work with Birthright and the St. Patrick's Center. Her friends meant the world to her and always rallied in support of her, especially during her courageous battle with cancer. Sally's loving spirit will live on through the countless people whose lives she touched.
Services: Her family is receiving visitors at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., on Friday, October 25th 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immacolata Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Birthright Counseling St. Louis and Siteman Cancer Center are appreciated. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now