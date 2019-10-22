|
|
Phelps, Sally
(nee Jersa) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, October 18, 2019. Loving wife of James E. Phelps; beloved mother of James E. Phelps III (Maria), and Sarah E. Phelps (Allan Simmons); adoring grandmother to James E. IV "Jed" and Milo; dear sister of the late Michael J. and Thomas J. Jersa; sweet sister-in-law to Candace Jersa and the late Nancy Jersa; cherished aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend to many. Anyone who knew Sally will remember her for her positive attitude and fun-loving personality, especially her long list of "Sallyisms". She was passionate about her volunteer work with Birthright and the St. Patrick's Center. Her friends meant the world to her and always rallied in support of her, especially during her courageous battle with cancer. Sally's loving spirit will live on through the countless people whose lives she touched.
Services: Her family is receiving visitors at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., on Friday, October 25th 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immacolata Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Birthright Counseling St. Louis and Siteman Cancer Center are appreciated. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019