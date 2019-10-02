Caffe, Salvatore "Sam" J. USNR (Ret)

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace Caffe (nee Damico); dearest father of Benedict (Anja) Caffe and Rosanne (the late James) Clark; dear brother of the late Rev. John Caffe and Frances Korte; dear grandfather of Michelle Caffe, Vera (Sal) Rodriguez, Annabella, Joy-Joann Caffe; our dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Friday, October 4, 9 a.m. from Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1115 S. Florissant Rd., St. Louis 63121. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Thursday. Member of VFW Post 2365 and American Legion #143. www.colliersfuneralhome.com