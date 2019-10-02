Salvator J. "Sam" Caffe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvator J. "Sam" Caffe.
Service Information
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
1115 S. Florissant Rd.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Caffe, Salvatore "Sam" J. USNR (Ret)

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace Caffe (nee Damico); dearest father of Benedict (Anja) Caffe and Rosanne (the late James) Clark; dear brother of the late Rev. John Caffe and Frances Korte; dear grandfather of Michelle Caffe, Vera (Sal) Rodriguez, Annabella, Joy-Joann Caffe; our dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Friday, October 4, 9 a.m. from Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1115 S. Florissant Rd., St. Louis 63121. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Thursday. Member of VFW Post 2365 and American Legion #143. www.colliersfuneralhome.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.