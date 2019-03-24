Dei Santi, Salvatore 79; Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday March 21, 2019 ; beloved husband of Virginia Dei Santi (nee Gerdes); Dear father to Lisa (Tom) Roderick and Gianna (Ken) Dei Santi-Rosenbaum; dear step father to Sherry (Numan) Fikrat, Leslie (Rob) Cady, Brad (Laura), Kurt (Kristina) and Patrick Konersman. Dear grandfather of 5, step grandfather to 12; youngest brother of 8; Survived by sister Pietrina Paschall. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. Services: Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 11 a.m. until service 1 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore Dei Santi.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019