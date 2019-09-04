|
Vitale, Salvatore G.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Filippina Vitale (nee Vitale); dear father of Jasper (Laura) Vitale, Lena Gunn and Maria (Andrew) Hecht; dear grandfather of Dominic (Tyler), Elaina and Alexa Vitale, Bentley Gunn, Natalie and Antonio Hecht; dear great-grandpa of Carter and Murphy Vitale; dear brother of Joseph (Rosalie) and Jasper (Pat) Vitale and Maria Ebbinghaus; our dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and special friend of Pansy Johnson.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 5, 11:45 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 12:30 p.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019