Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
Salvatore G. Vitale

Salvatore G. Vitale Obituary

Vitale, Salvatore G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Filippina Vitale (nee Vitale); dear father of Jasper (Laura) Vitale, Lena Gunn and Maria (Andrew) Hecht; dear grandfather of Dominic (Tyler), Elaina and Alexa Vitale, Bentley Gunn, Natalie and Antonio Hecht; dear great-grandpa of Carter and Murphy Vitale; dear brother of Joseph (Rosalie) and Jasper (Pat) Vitale and Maria Ebbinghaus; our dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and special friend of Pansy Johnson.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 5, 11:45 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 12:30 p.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
