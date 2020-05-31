Salvatore J. "Sal" Comado
Comado, Salvatore J. "Sal" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dagnija I. Comado (nee Brivman). Dear son of the late Sam and Theresa (nee Qurazzo) Comado. Dear brother of Margaret (Bill) Thornberry of Indianapolis and the late Mary (Donald) West, Josephine (Patrick) Henn, Michael (Phyllis) Comado, and Rosemarie (Michael) Paugh. Sal served in the United States Army in Germany from 1954-1956. He studied at Marian University and earned a B.S. in Chemistry in 1962. He worked for P.R. Mallory, where he met his wife Dagnija and married her on November 7, 1964. Sal invented several electronic components for the United States and foreign patents were issued. Dagnija and Sal lived in Washington until 1968 and then moved to St. Louis. Mr. Comado worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and then the F.D.A. until he retired in 1996. They traveled many years together. Services: Private services will be held. Sal and Dagnija will be buried together at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Sherri Glover
May 30, 2020
Sal, you will be greatly missed dear friend! I will always cherish my wonderful memories of you!
Sherri Glover
Friend
May 30, 2020
David and Patrick I am saddened for you as I read this tonight. You have had a most difficult couple of years due to your parents deaths . David , you mentioned Sal to me at your Dads funeral and I know he meant a lot to all of you. Love and blessings , Aunt Connie
Connie Henn
Family
