1/
Salvatore J. "Sal" DiGiorgio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DiGiorgio, Salvatore J. "Sal",Ret. Lt. Col. U.S.A.F.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou DiGiorgio (nee Shelton); dear father of Laura (Jeff), Vince (Chris), Debbie (Greg) and the late Michael; dear stepfather of Debbie (Joe), Janet (Donnie) and the late Michael; dear grandfather of Matthew (Natasha), Jake (Samantha), Justin (Jessica), Jessika (Matthew), Tiffany (Matt), Brandon (Apphia), Jason (Lena), Travis (Julie), Jimmy and the late Sara; dear great-grandfather of Emily, Charlotte, Cameron, Zoe, Gavin, Riley and Hailey; dear brother of Connie and the late Maria and Gino; dear companion of Shirley "Sam"; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) Tuesday, August 4, 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or any veterans' organization appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved