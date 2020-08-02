DiGiorgio, Salvatore J. "Sal",Ret. Lt. Col. U.S.A.F.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou DiGiorgio (nee Shelton); dear father of Laura (Jeff), Vince (Chris), Debbie (Greg) and the late Michael; dear stepfather of Debbie (Joe), Janet (Donnie) and the late Michael; dear grandfather of Matthew (Natasha), Jake (Samantha), Justin (Jessica), Jessika (Matthew), Tiffany (Matt), Brandon (Apphia), Jason (Lena), Travis (Julie), Jimmy and the late Sara; dear great-grandfather of Emily, Charlotte, Cameron, Zoe, Gavin, Riley and Hailey; dear brother of Connie and the late Maria and Gino; dear companion of Shirley "Sam"; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) Tuesday, August 4, 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or any veterans' organization appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.