St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Vitale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Vitale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore Vitale Obituary

Vitale, Salvatore

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years to Antoinette Vitale (nee Mangiore); loving father of Melinda (David) Vitale-Myers; cherished grandfather of Isabella, Alexander, and Gabriel Myers; dearest brother of Maria (the late Giuseppe) Butera, Faro (Lina) Vitale, Rosa (the late Vincenzo) Vitale, Fina (the late Giuseppe) Abbate, Graziella (Vincenzo) Manzella, Cesare (Josephine) Vitale, and the late Liborio (surviving Mimma) Vitale, dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Salvatore's furry companion, Luna, will no longer have someone to feed him plates of pasta.

Salvatore's love of his life were his grandchildren.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, February 15, 9:45 a.m. To Seven Holy Founders for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now