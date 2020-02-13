|
|
Vitale, Salvatore
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years to Antoinette Vitale (nee Mangiore); loving father of Melinda (David) Vitale-Myers; cherished grandfather of Isabella, Alexander, and Gabriel Myers; dearest brother of Maria (the late Giuseppe) Butera, Faro (Lina) Vitale, Rosa (the late Vincenzo) Vitale, Fina (the late Giuseppe) Abbate, Graziella (Vincenzo) Manzella, Cesare (Josephine) Vitale, and the late Liborio (surviving Mimma) Vitale, dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Salvatore's furry companion, Luna, will no longer have someone to feed him plates of pasta.
Salvatore's love of his life were his grandchildren.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, February 15, 9:45 a.m. To Seven Holy Founders for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Friday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020