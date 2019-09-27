St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary & St. Abraam Coptic Orthodox Church
1843 Ross Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samir Salib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samir Boulos Salib

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samir Boulos Salib Obituary

Salib, Samir Boulos

On September 25, 2019, Samir Boulos Salib gave up his spirit to the Lord. He was surrounded by love, grace and mercy.

Samir emigrated with his now deceased wife, Nabila Hanna Salib, and two living daughters, Nada and Mai to St. Louis at age 41. Leaving an accomplished, comfortable life in Cairo, Egypt, his feet hit the ground running to begin anew. He worked as a janitor, then teaching while achieving a Ph.D in psychology.

He was a humane, gentle man who loved to charm, joke, laugh. Always the ladies' man, to the end, he kissed the hands of the females caring and befriending him. And, Oh, how delighted they were!

He lived life his way with the capacity to accept and find comfort in whatever life brought. After 91 years of life, paraphrasing 2 Timothy 4:7: He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith. May your soul rest in peace, Dad.

Services: Funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 9 a.m. at St. Mary & St. Abraam Coptic Orthodox Church, 1843 Ross Ave., 63146. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellisville.

With gratitude to all the staff and residents at Mary, Queen and Mother Center for their loving, kind care.

A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samir's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now