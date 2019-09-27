|
Salib, Samir Boulos
On September 25, 2019, Samir Boulos Salib gave up his spirit to the Lord. He was surrounded by love, grace and mercy.
Samir emigrated with his now deceased wife, Nabila Hanna Salib, and two living daughters, Nada and Mai to St. Louis at age 41. Leaving an accomplished, comfortable life in Cairo, Egypt, his feet hit the ground running to begin anew. He worked as a janitor, then teaching while achieving a Ph.D in psychology.
He was a humane, gentle man who loved to charm, joke, laugh. Always the ladies' man, to the end, he kissed the hands of the females caring and befriending him. And, Oh, how delighted they were!
He lived life his way with the capacity to accept and find comfort in whatever life brought. After 91 years of life, paraphrasing 2 Timothy 4:7: He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith. May your soul rest in peace, Dad.
Services: Funeral service will be held Monday, September 30, 9 a.m. at St. Mary & St. Abraam Coptic Orthodox Church, 1843 Ross Ave., 63146. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellisville.
With gratitude to all the staff and residents at Mary, Queen and Mother Center for their loving, kind care.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019