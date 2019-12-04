Beverly, Samuel 'Sam' A.

64, passed away at St. John's Mercy Hospital, Wednesday November 27th in St. Louis, MO after a brief illness.

Sam was born on April 26, 1955 in Lansing, Michigan, the son of the late Justice 'Judd' Beverly and Clarissa Beverly. Sam was a proud graduate of Michigan State University and a loyal Spartan. He used his degree in biochemistry throughout his career in human, pet, and production animal food industries, most recently at Dupont.

Sam loved life, NASCAR, traveling and Michigan State sports. He lived in the St. Louis/Maryland Heights area for over 13 years with his beloved Melanie (Wilhelm). He leaves his dearly loved children, Melissa (Brian) Beverly, Andrew (Selyna) Beverly, Benjamin (Jessica) Beverly, sisters Phyllis (Dave) Berry, Sharon (Dale) Moore, Joann (Tom) Cooley, grandchildren Summer Rickman, Leo Beverly, Max Beverly, Alexander Rickman, Nora Beverly, and Evelynn Beverly, former wife Linda Walters, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Sam is preceded in death by his mother Clarissa Beverly, father Justice Beverly, and three sisters Berta Sposito, Kathryn "Katie" Days, and Mary Sterrett.

Services: Visitation will be at Collier's Funeral Home Thursday, December 5, 2019, 3400 North Lindbergh Blvd., St. Ann, MO 63074 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. A service will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Amyloidosis Foundation at http:\\amyloidosis.org, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346.

A memorial service and burial will be planned for early spring in Lansing, Michigan.

The family of Samuel A. Beverly wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of the medical staff at St. John's Mercy Hospital St. Louis.