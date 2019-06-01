Caldwell, Samuel A. Sam III 81, of Chesterfield, MO, born, April 26, 1938 in Columbus, OH and passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville, IL. Sam was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline (nee Brockman) Caldwell; and his parents, Samuel A. II and Mildred (nee Hancock) Caldwell. Surviving are his children, Samuel (Jill) Caldwell IV of Lake St. Louis, MO and Kim (Fred Taylor) Caldwell of Troy, IL; his grandchildren, Andrea, Christine and Nicholas Caldwell. Memorials may be made to , 9370 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63132 or Siteman Cancer Center, CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 1, 2019