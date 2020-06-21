Samuel Stephen Halcomb
Halcomb, Samuel Stephen

Samuel Stephen Halcomb born 1-19-1950 passed away 6-6-2020. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel P. and Kathryn R. (Steele) Halcomb. He was married to Linda Halcomb and Beverly Halcomb, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by his sister Janice Rodriquez.

He is survived by his sons, Samuel Charles Halcomb and Steven William Halcomb; his stepdaughter, Jennifer Twellman; his sisters, Elizabeth (James) Chilson and Polly (the late James) Dryer; and nieces and nephews.

Samuel was a retired accountant and served in the US Army in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star Air Medal and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

Services: Memorial service in Doniphan, MO, will be planned at a later date.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
