Samuel T. Piazza

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
All Saints Church
#7 McMenamy
St. Peters, MO
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
#7 McMenamy
St. Peters, MO
Obituary
Piazza, Samuel T.

90, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores Piazza for 67 years; loving father of Mark (Leslie) Piazza, Christine (the late Joseph) Jenkins; cherished grandfather of 5 and great- grandfather of 8; dear brother of Clara Huneke and the late Nick Piazza; uncle to many nieces and nephews and beloved cousin. Samuel was retired from Crown, Cork and Seal after 42 years and was a member of several RC Plane Clubs. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War.

Services: Memorial Mass on Wed, Sept 11, 2019 at 10 am at All Saints Church, #7 McMenamy, St. Peters, MO 63376. Visitation from 9am until time of Mass. MEET AT CHURCH. Memorials to All Saints Church or Association of the Miraculous Medal. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
