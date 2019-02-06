Davis, Samuel W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Davis (nee Polley); dear father of Pam (Mike) Lowe; dear son of the late Arthur and Josephine Davis; dear grandfather of David (Mary) and Kevin (Shayna) Lowe; greatgrandfather of Emma, Alex, and Max Lowe; dear brother of Jim (Ginny) Davis and Ann (Charles) Fischer; our dear brother-inlaw, uncle, and friend. Sam was a Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War and a Purple Heart Recipient and a member of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame. Our deepest thanks to our extended family at Bethesda Southgate Memory Lane for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethesda Southgate, 5943 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129 greatly appreciated. Services: Funeral Friday, February 8, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO 63116, to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019