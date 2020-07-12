Forder, Samuel Warren

1937-2020. Samuel Warren Forder, son of Samuel Walker Forder and Ruth Warren Forder, died at home with his family surrounding him. Eloise Forder, Sam's wife, survives him as do his five daughters, MIchelle (Shelly) Forder Udasco, Ruth "Robin" (Brooks) Forder-Russell, Virginia Elaine Forder, Catherine Ann Forder, Anna Forder Leuders (Kristen) and two sisters, Ruth "Tunie" Forder-Hamlen and Judge Anna Conn Forder. Sam leaves 5 grandchildren and 2 nephews. Sam is the descendent of a pioneer family that settled in South County in the early 19th Century. Sam was a graduate of Forder School, St. Louis University High School and received a bachelor's degree in finance from St. Louis University. He was the CEO of a real estate office in South County and served on numerous boards throughout his life. He was an avid race car fan and drove dirt cars and sprint cars in his youth.

Services: A Memorial visitation will be at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 610 W. Ripa Ave. (63125) on Monday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Kutis South County service.