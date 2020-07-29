Forder, Samuel Warren

82, passed away of natural causes on July 3, 2020. Sam was the husband of the late Elaine Jung Foder and is survived by his wife, Eloise Forder and five daughters, Michelle "Shelly" Forder Udasco (Robert), Ruth "Robin" Forder Russell (Brooks), Virginia Forder, Catherine Forder, Anna Forder Leuders (Kristin) and five grandchildren, Sarah, Robert, Will, Brady and River. Sam has two surviving sisters, Ruth (Tunie) Forder Hamlen and Judge Anna C. Forder. Sam was laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.