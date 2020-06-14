Sandra Ann Eckhoff
Eckhoff, Sandra Ann

(nee Goodhart), Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Leo Eckhoff; loving mother of Kimberlie (Joseph) Klarsch, Cynthea Rockwell-Wolf, Melanie (Christopher) Houser, Jeffrey and Dean Eckoff; dear grandmother of Stephen, Melanie, Zachary, Allyson, Emily, Dillon and Kaelyn; dear great-grandmother of Bryson, Raymond, Ava and Khalil; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

A 20-year nurse at St. Mary's Health Center, 3000-hour volunteer at Feed My People, concierge at the Sheridan at Laumeier Park, and also attended Canaan Baptist Church. Very good dog mother to Teddy.

Services: Visitation at Canaan Baptist Church, 5409 Baumgartner Rd., 63128, Tues., June 16, from 9 a.m. until service time 12 noon. Interment private. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
JUN
16
Service
12:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
