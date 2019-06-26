St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Sandra Cardinale Obituary
Cardinale, Sandra (nee Scheer), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 53 years of Larry Cardinale; loving mother of Leslie (Jim) Vermeersch, Lara Cardinale and the late Suzy Cardinale; dear grandmother of James, Charles, John, Michael, Maggie, Andrew, Jack and Sam; Beloved sister-in-law, favorite aunt and great aunt. Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
More information