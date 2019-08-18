Rosen, Sandra Collinger

Sandy was born September 3, 1932 and passed away August 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Esther and Harry Collinger. She was also preceded in death by her brother William (the late Elenore) Collinger. She is survived by four children, Sherrill L. Rosen, Lawrence C. Rosen, Douglas A. Collinger, Julie (Zachary) Fleck, and six grandchildren, Caitlin (fiance Jacob Tanenbaum) Fleck, Tommy Fleck, Shayna Rosen, Benjamin Collinger, Elizabeth Collinger and Sydney Collinger.

Sandy was a mother, grandmother, polio survivor, and a business woman. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren, and of all their achievements. She loved travel, art, and music, especially show tunes and the symphony, and passed all that on to her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evelyn's House, the , or the .

Services: Services will be on August 20, 2019 at Congregation Shaare Emeth at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will follow. See stlcremation.com for details.