Wontor, Sandra D. (nee Stelmaszek), Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Wontor; dear mother of Jennifer (Scott) Denny, Joseph C. (Danielle Roach) and Marc (Angie Ronspies) Wontor; dear grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Katelyn and Jonathon; dear sister of Christine (Alan) Kupsik, Cynthia, Thomas and the late Richard (surviving Kathie) Stelmaszek; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation on Saturday, June 29 at Sacred Heart Croatian Parish (2864 East 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617) 10 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Contributions to the appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019