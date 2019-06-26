St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Parish
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Parish
2864 East 96th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Wontor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra D. Wontor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra D. Wontor Obituary
Wontor, Sandra D. (nee Stelmaszek), Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Wontor; dear mother of Jennifer (Scott) Denny, Joseph C. (Danielle Roach) and Marc (Angie Ronspies) Wontor; dear grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Katelyn and Jonathon; dear sister of Christine (Alan) Kupsik, Cynthia, Thomas and the late Richard (surviving Kathie) Stelmaszek; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation on Saturday, June 29 at Sacred Heart Croatian Parish (2864 East 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617) 10 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Contributions to the appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now