Roades, Sandra Florence Janssen

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 76. She was born to Wilbur Janssen and Verna Kuhlmann Janssen Renner in St. Louis, Missouri, who preceded her in death, along with her brother David Janssen. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Warren Edwin Roades.

Sandy was a loving mother to Laurie Roades, Barbara Roades, Susie (Brian) Berghoefer, and Scott (Teresa) Roades; grandmother to T.J. Roades, Zachery (Haley) Berghoefer, Sara Fohrell, Troy Berghoefer, Jennifer Fohrell, Sam Berghoefer, Alexis Roades and Claire Roades; great-grandmother to Sophia Roades, Charles Roades, and Colton Berghoefer; sister to Joyce Driemeier; sister-in-law to Karen Janssen; aunt, cousin and dear friend to many other loved ones.

Sandy was selflessly dedicated to her family and leaves a legacy of love and patience to her family and to whomever she met. Whether she previously knew you or not, she made everyone feel welcome and loved.

2 Timothy 4:6-8 (KJV) For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oasis Food Pantry, St. Charles, Missouri.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO where visitation will be held on Thurs., August 29, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m.. Funeral Service on Fri., August 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Samuel United Church of Christ, 320 N Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, MO. Private burial will follow. Visit Baue.com