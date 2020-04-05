Kearney, Sandra 'Sandy' J.

(Rasch), age 70, of Wildwood, went to be with our Lord on April 2, 2020.

Beloved wife of David Kearney; identical twin sister of Suzy Jaworowski (Dan) and sister of Mark Rasch (Linda); mother of Shannon Hoffman (Don), Sean Sullivan (Jen), Bridget DuMont (Ben) and Brian Sullivan (Corrina); dear aunt to Josh Jaworowski (Amanda), Aaron Jaworowski (Paula), Adam Jaworowski (Jen), and Heidi Williams (Ryan); stepmother to Shay Kearney and Phil Kearney (Carolyn); and 'Grandy' to Alex, Zack, Jack, Andrew, Kylee, Luke, Will, Alana, Weston, Nolan, Ty, Levi, Asher, Gabe, Lydia, Arden, Duke, Alexis, Mark and Justin; and preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Ethel Rasch.

Sandy was a model of faith and integrity for her family. After staying at home to raise her children, she became a lifelong educator. She joined the Rockwood School District in the 1980s and served as a guidance counselor at Eureka High School since 1993. She enjoyed Bible study, conservative politics, walking, traveling, eating at restaurants and, above all, cheering on her grandchildren at their many sporting events. Inspired by Christ's message of love, peace and hope, Sandy always made everyone feel loved and special, ever sacrificing to put the needs of others before her own. She will be missed dearly.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Crosspointe Jupiter Church or mail to 511 Cypress Ct., Jupiter FL 33469. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.