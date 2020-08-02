Vojvoda, Sandra Jane

(nee Grust), 79, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, July 24, 2020. Loving wife of Joe for 60 wonderful years; dear mother of Lisa Edison and Michael (Mona) Vojvoda; proud grandmother of Griffen Vojvoda; sister of Alan (Patricia) Grust; sister-in-law of Emily Cambra; aunt, great-aunt, other relatives and many friends.

Sandra taught PSR at St. John Bosco for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Creve Coeur, will be held at a later date. Interment will be held private. In lieu of flowers and contributions the family wishes are for prayers only. Please see www.schrader.com for more information. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.