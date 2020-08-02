1/1
Sandra Jane Vojvoda
1941 - 2020
Vojvoda, Sandra Jane

(nee Grust), 79, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, July 24, 2020. Loving wife of Joe for 60 wonderful years; dear mother of Lisa Edison and Michael (Mona) Vojvoda; proud grandmother of Griffen Vojvoda; sister of Alan (Patricia) Grust; sister-in-law of Emily Cambra; aunt, great-aunt, other relatives and many friends.

Sandra taught PSR at St. John Bosco for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Creve Coeur, will be held at a later date. Interment will be held private. In lieu of flowers and contributions the family wishes are for prayers only. Please see www.schrader.com for more information. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Memories & Condolences

August 1, 2020
A sad time for all of us. The world is a lesser place now.
Billie & John BELLUSO
Friend
August 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ken and Barbara Nocar
Friend
