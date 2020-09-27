Albertsmeier, Sandra Jean

71, died September 14th, 2020, with her family by her side in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sandi was born October 16th, 1948 to Joe Robert and Florence Jean Nichols of St. Louis, MO. Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Joe Robert Nichols, and her husband, Richard A Albertsmeier. She is survived by her mother, Florence Jean Nichols, her sister, Pamela A Nichols, her brother, Robert Allen (Debbie) Nichols, and children, Daniel Frederick (Shannon Christine) Albertsmeier, Michael Robert Albertsmeier and grand- children Ava Lynn and Nora Grace Albertsmeier.

Sandi was a fiercely independent woman whose strength, resolve and lovingness will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

lieu of Flowers, the family ask that a donation be made to the MS Society in Sandra's name.