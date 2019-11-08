Sandra K. Intagliata

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Intagliata, Sandra K.

(nee Stepanovic) Asleep in Jesus on November 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Brian (Kimberly) Intagliata; dear daughter of Lydia & the late Paul Stepanovic; loving Grandma to Ethan & Mia; dear sister of Paul (Lisa) Stepanovic; aunt of Miya Stepanovic. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Services: Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd). VISITATION SUNDAY 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
