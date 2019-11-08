Intagliata, Sandra K.
(nee Stepanovic) Asleep in Jesus on November 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Brian (Kimberly) Intagliata; dear daughter of Lydia & the late Paul Stepanovic; loving Grandma to Ethan & Mia; dear sister of Paul (Lisa) Stepanovic; aunt of Miya Stepanovic. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Services: Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd). VISITATION SUNDAY 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.