Raymond, Sandra L.

on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Darrel Raymond. Dear mother of Heather (David) Gable and Kirk (Rena) Raymond. Dear grandmother of Noelle Bishop, Lindsay Kinder and Kirena Raymond. Dear daughter of Delmar Sr. and LaVerne Boice. Dear sister of John (Michelle) Boice, Patricia (James) Boone, Mardel (Rick Dollens) Puzzo and Rocky (Laurie) Boice. Dear sister-in-law of the late Clara Boice and John Puzzo. Our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, appreciated.