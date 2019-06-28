St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Sandra Lee Turner Obituary
Turner, Sandra Lee (nee Wilkinson), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Turner for over 49 years; dear mother of Laura Delaney, Robert (Charla) Turner and Sharon (Brent) Spruell; loving grandmother of Emily, Molly, Amber, Kyle, Ben, Ava and Zach; cherished Mama to her furbaby Lucie; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 1, 9 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Queen of Peace Center appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 28 to June 30, 2019
