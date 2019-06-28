|
Turner, Sandra Lee (nee Wilkinson), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Turner for over 49 years; dear mother of Laura Delaney, Robert (Charla) Turner and Sharon (Brent) Spruell; loving grandmother of Emily, Molly, Amber, Kyle, Ben, Ava and Zach; cherished Mama to her furbaby Lucie; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 1, 9 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or Queen of Peace Center appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 28 to June 30, 2019