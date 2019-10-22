Pomeroy, Sandra Mae
(nee Offerman) Beloved wife of Donald W. Pomeroy; dear mother of James Presswood; loving grandmother of Corey Closson; aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Service, Thursday, October 24th 10am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Interment, Thursday, Oct. 24th, 1pm at Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville, IL in Perry County. Visitation Wednesday October 23rd 4pm – 8pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. If desired, memorial donations in Sandra's name may be made to .
www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019