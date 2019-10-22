Sandra Mae (Offerman) Pomeroy

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace see you on the other side. You were a..."
    - Kathryn Presswood
Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pomeroy, Sandra Mae
(nee Offerman) Beloved wife of Donald W. Pomeroy; dear mother of James Presswood; loving grandmother of Corey Closson; aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Service, Thursday, October 24th 10am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Interment, Thursday, Oct. 24th, 1pm at Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville, IL in Perry County. Visitation Wednesday October 23rd 4pm – 8pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. If desired, memorial donations in Sandra's name may be made to .
www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.