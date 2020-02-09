Mark, Sandra

Sandra Mark passed away on January 27th, 2020. She was a beloved and treasured mother to Jennifer Mark, M.D. and Aimee Mark, Ph.D. (David Waldeck); grandmother to Kian Hickory, Jaden Waldeck, and Kit Waldeck; sister to Yau Mui Chun (Sin Chi Ho), Sylvia Yau (Frederick Chu), Yau Siu Chun/Eric (Yau Yu Yim Kwai/Connie), Yau Siu Fun/Stephen, aunt to Sin Wing Cheung/Jacky (Yee Yuk Hing), Sin Wing Wai/Jenny (Chan King Chi/Bernard), Katharine Yau (Albert Lau), William Yau (Lu Wei), Ian Mark (Menik Senanayake), Philip Mark, Peggy Chu, Lydia Chu, and sister-in law to Kenneth Mark (Terry Carter).

Sandra was born in Guangzhou, China and became a kindergarten teacher and English tutor. Through family connections, she met and ultimately married the love of her life, Dr. Alexander Mark, her husband of 41 years. They initially resided with his family in Kingston, Ontario while he finished his fellowship. They later settled in St. Louis, Missouri where she created a warm and loving home for her family. She devoted herself to them and was a dedicated friend to those who were lucky enough to know her. She will truly be missed.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, on Sat., Feb. 15 from 2-6 p.m. with Celebration of Life Service on Sun., Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. Interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.

