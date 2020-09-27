Cuneo, Sandra Von Gerichten

June 22, 1945 - September 22, 2020. On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Sandra M. Cuneo entered into her eternal life fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church; after a four year battle with ALS, which she faced with extraordinary courage and determination.

She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 55 years, Anthony (Tony) Cuneo; her two daughters and their spouses, Susan J. Clark and husband Tim, Elizabeth Harkonen and husband Andrew; and her four grandchildren, Molly, Sarah, Joanna and Nicholas; her siblings Linda Cavato (Joe), Michael Von Gerichten (Debra), Karen Weis, all of St. Louis and Mark Von Gerichten (Liqaa) of Kissimmee, FL. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents William and Rose Von Gerichten and her sister, Deborah Klapp.

Sandra was raised in St. Louis, attended the St. Louis Cathedral School, Rosati Kain High School and graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In her career, she served as the executive assistant to the Presidents of the Hospital Association of Greater St. Louis, Perfection Manufacturing, and the Executive Director of the Business Health Coalition of St. Louis. While at the Health Coalition, Sandy's boss was so confident in her organizational and collaborative skills that he asked her to join him when he became Regional VP of Partners HMO. When Partners was bought by AETNA Health Plans, she remained the Executive Assistant for over 20 years. In the years before her retirement she was the executive assistant to the Director of Patient Care Services at Shriners Hospital in St. Louis; a position that was a perfect fit for her giving personality. In her "very limited spare time", she was an invaluable partner with her husband Tony, in establishing two small businesses that specialized in staffing healthcare facilities.

Throughout their marriage, Sandy and Tony traveled extensively while hiking in various locations. Their travels took them to several National Parks and to other amazing places around the globe. Together, as partners, they expanded their life to include learning to sail and ride horses.

Sandy was totally devoted to her family as a wife and mother. As a grandmother, she adored her four beautiful grandkids, engaging in many fun activities and making sure they participated in her adventures. As a life-long St. Louisan, Sandy actively enjoyed the St. Louis Art Museum, Botanical Garden and St. Louis Zoo, and was an active participant in Forest Park Forever. She and Tony also volunteered through OASIS, teaching young children to read. For three years she led a team to raise funds in the annual Walk to Defeat ALS.

The family is ever so grateful to Paula Di Campo and the staff of Advanced Nursing Services as well as the team at BJC Hospice, who attended to Sandy following her decision to enter hospice. The family would especially like to thank Pat Barber, Danielle Hamilton, and Carolyn Roth. We also extend our gratitude to Dr. Kafaie and the devoted team members at the St. Louis University Hospital ALS Clinic.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clayton on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation at 9:00 am in the sanctuary with Mass at 10:00 am. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory at the visitation and at Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private following mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are invited to the ALS Association, Shriner's Hospital of St. Louis, or a charity of your choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL