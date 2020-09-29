Cuneo, Sandra Von Gerichten

June 22, 1945 – September 22, 2020. On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Sandra M. Cuneo entered into her eternal life fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church; after a four year battle with ALS, which she faced with extraordinary courage and determination.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clayton on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation at 9:00 am in the sanctuary with Mass at 10:00 am. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory at the visitation and at Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private following mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are invited to the ALS Association, Shriner's Hospital of St. Louis, or a charity of your choice.

