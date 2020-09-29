1/1
Sandra Von Gerichten Cuneo
Cuneo, Sandra Von Gerichten

June 22, 1945 – September 22, 2020. On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Sandra M. Cuneo entered into her eternal life fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church; after a four year battle with ALS, which she faced with extraordinary courage and determination.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clayton on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation at 9:00 am in the sanctuary with Mass at 10:00 am. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory at the visitation and at Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private following mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are invited to the ALS Association, Shriner's Hospital of St. Louis, or a charity of your choice.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
OCT
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
September 27, 2020
Tony, I am so sorry to read of Sandy’s death. She was a lovely and vibrant person and it was an honor to meet her. I always enjoyed seeing the two of you together, such a great couple. My condolences to you and your family.
Kathy Davenport
Coworker
