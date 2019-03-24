Wilpert, Sandra (57) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Carl and Gloria (nee Branson) Wilpert; Best friend and older sister of Nancy Wilpert. Special friend to Virginia Kelly and Anne Klein. Family sends a special thank you to all the staff at Sunset Hills Health and Rehabilitation for all the loving care given to Sandra. Donations to the Humane Society of Missouri or Oak Hill Animal Shelter appreciated. Service of John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County Chapel.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Wilpert.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019