Crocker, Sandy

(nee Cumberland), of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of Paul Crocker; cherished daughter of LaWanda Cumberland and the late Larry Cumberland, Sr. Devoted mother of Tiffany (Daniel) Hafez and Brittany (Nick) Gillen; dear sister of Larry (Kim) Cumberland, Jr. and Roger (Cheryl) Cumberland.

Spending time with her family meant everything to Sandy. Aside from that, she loved her puppies Malibu and Daiquiri more than anything. She greatly enjoyed her job at Waypoint Church, where she worked for 18 years. She was also an avid scrapbooker and ghost hunter, who was always up for game night with family and friends. She was fiercely competitive and excelled at everything she did. Sandy was profoundly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Waypoint Church, 4075 Old Hwy. 94 So.

Memorial Service to follow. Memorials may be made in Sandra's name to The American Liver Foundation or Waypoint Church. Visit Baue.com.