Jaffe, Sandy (Sanford)

passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Beloved father to Donna, Gary (Julie) and Neil Jaffe (Wendy). Sandy had seven grandchildren, including Sam, Max, Myles, Adam, Sam, Eliana and Hannah. Husband of the late Marcia, he is survived by his cherished sister Fran Stone (Stan), his longtime companion Diane Blackwell, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Sandy was the founder of Booksource, which is celebrating it's 45th year as a family business and an award-winning great place to work. Most importantly, he was known for his perpetual smile, extreme generosity and kindness to everyone. He will be missed by so many in the community.

Services: Visitation Sunday, September 15 at 1:15 p.m. at United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road, 63141. Funeral service follows at 2:00 p.m. Interment follows at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue, 63130. Memorial contributions preferred to the of Greater Missouri or Ready Readers. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE