Goldman, Sanford

87, died on March 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in St Louis, Missouri, attended Clayton Schools and the University of Missouri Columbia. He served in the Army as a First Lieutenant. He worked for RAK Sales, was a custom homebuilder and later was in real estate and remodeling. Sanford volunteered in many capacities at Congregation B'nai Amoona, City of Olivette and Old Newsboy Day for over 50 years. His greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind his wife Rita Goldman, his children Linda (the late David) Cherwitz , Howard Goldman, Maxine (Roark) Weil and Maureen (Larry) Goldstein, and his six grandchildren. Brother to the late Florine (the late Albert) Korlin and Bill (Patty) Goldman. He was a caring uncle and friend to many. Donations in memory of Sanford can be made to The or Old Newsboy.