Ungar, Sanford February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Brooke Ungar; dear father and father-in-law of Steve Ungar (the late Nicole), Lisa Ungar and Susie Joffe (Jay), Tracy Drissell (Don) and David Parentin (Lannette); dear grandfather of Serge and Julian Ungar, Jessica and Katie Joffe; our dear friend. Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 1:00 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd. followed by funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sanford Ungar.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
(314) 361-0622
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019