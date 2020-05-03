Sansar Chand
Chand, Sansar Son of the late Kirpa Ram and the late Pramavati Devi passed away on April 29th, 2020. He immigrated from India in 1975 with his wife and children and lived in Washington DC, New Orleans and Dallas-Fort Worth before settling in St. Louis in 1980 and eventually in the St Louis Hills area for 23 years. Mr. Chand worked for the St. Louis City Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for nearly 25 years and served as the Chief Horticulturist for the City of St. Louis from 1989 to 2003. He also served on the St. Louis Civil Rights Commission in the 1990's. An avid gardener, he enjoyed being outdoors and was known to work on detailed garden-scapes and always offering friendly advice on how to grow the healthiest plants. His passions also included music and he often performed at the Hindu Temple of St. Louis, playing traditional hymns and classical songs. He filled his home with the sounds of his voice, tabla and harmonium. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Uma, daughter Ritika (Brian) of Webster Groves, sons Bipan (Deepa) of Chicago, IL and Parveen (Dianne) of Indianapolis, IN. His legacy includes grandchildren Sonia, Rohan, Kiran, Sameer, Sunita and Cameron, step-granddaughter Amy, (Richard) and great-granddaughter Marlie of Ballwin, MO. Surviving siblings include sisters Bala Bansal (JP) of New Orleans, LA, Nirmala of Kullu, India, and brother-in-law RS Dwivedi (Urmila) of Greenbelt, MD. He leaves behind countless other family and friends across the globe who will miss his warm smile and outgoing personality. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in his memory. A Funeral Service will be held, Tuesday, May 5th, please see www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for more details.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Funeral service
please see www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for more details
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
