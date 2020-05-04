Santa S. Stocker
Stocker, Santa S. (nee Sirna), entered into rest on Friday, May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack" Stocker; loving sister of Thomas Sirna and the late William and Norman Sirna; dear sister-in-law of Vivian Sirna: our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation for Santa will be Friday, May 8, 11:30 a.m. until time of service 1:00 pm at Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. 63031. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
11:30 - 1:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
MAY
8
Service
1:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
