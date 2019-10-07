Berger, Sara

October 5, 2019 beloved wife of the late Bruce A. Berger; dear mother and mother-in-law of Richard Berger (Shelley Kick) and Marilyn Rubin (Dennis); dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Leo Birenbaum (the late Audrey); dear aunt of Diane Breslow (Julian) and Robert Birenbaum (Sherre); our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend. The family is grateful for the care provided by Nurses and Company.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, October 8th 1:30 PM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred.