Sara Berger

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
9125 Ladue Road
Berger, Sara

October 5, 2019 beloved wife of the late Bruce A. Berger; dear mother and mother-in-law of Richard Berger (Shelley Kick) and Marilyn Rubin (Dennis); dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Leo Birenbaum (the late Audrey); dear aunt of Diane Breslow (Julian) and Robert Birenbaum (Sherre); our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend. The family is grateful for the care provided by Nurses and Company.

Services: Graveside service Tuesday, October 8th 1:30 PM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
