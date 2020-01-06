Sara Jane Landry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Jane Landry.
Service Information
Buchholz Valley Of The Flowers
619 Saint Francois St
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-839-2020
Obituary
Send Flowers

Landry, Sara Jane

Asleep in Jesus Jan. 4, 2020. Beloved wife for 44 years of the late Dale Landry; loving mother of Keith (Jan), Ken (Kris) and Kevin (Mary); cherished grandmother of Ryan, Josh (Jennifer), Mike (Chelsea), Jason (Shannon), Sara (Ryan), Kate and Alex; great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother of 1.

Services: Funeral service Wed., Jan. 8, 10am at Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation Tues., Jan. 7 from 4-8:00pm. On-line guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.