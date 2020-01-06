Landry, Sara Jane

Asleep in Jesus Jan. 4, 2020. Beloved wife for 44 years of the late Dale Landry; loving mother of Keith (Jan), Ken (Kris) and Kevin (Mary); cherished grandmother of Ryan, Josh (Jennifer), Mike (Chelsea), Jason (Shannon), Sara (Ryan), Kate and Alex; great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother of 1.

Services: Funeral service Wed., Jan. 8, 10am at Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation Tues., Jan. 7 from 4-8:00pm. On-line guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com.