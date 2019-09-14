Hoffert, Sara Jeanelle

87, recently of Bethlehem Township, PA., and prior to that, a longtime resident of St. Louis, MO., died Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Hot Springs, AR. Born March 15, 1932 in London, AR, Jeanelle was one of two daughters of the late Corbett and Mildred (Wade) Rye, of Little Rock, AR. Jeanelle was preceded in death by her loving husband, of nearly 69 years, Fred W. Hoffert, Jr., who passed away, June 3, 2017. Jeanelle was also preceded in death by her younger brother, James C. Rye, of Chicago, IL.

Jeanelle worked for Mallinckrodt Chemical, Co., St. Louis, MO, for 25 years. Both Jeanelle and her husband were members of Epworth United Methodist Church, Bethlehem, PA. Jeanelle was a woman of faith and believed strongly that she would be reunited with her loved ones in the hereafter. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend of many, Jeanelle is survived by her twin sister, Jeaniece (Rye) Roe, of North Little Rock, AR.; her children, Fred W. Hoffert, III and his wife Elizabeth (Wakeman) Hoffert, of Phoenix, AZ., Dennis K. Hoffert, of St. Louis, MO., her former daughter-in-law, Deborah M. Koenig, of Pensacola, FL., and Cindy L.(Hoffert) Mahaney, and her husband, Raymond L. Mahaney, of Hot Springs Village, AR., and three grandsons, Dennis K. Hoffert, Jr., of Pensacola, FL., Aaron T. Mahaney, of Montevallo, AL., and Andrew P. Mahaney, of Athens, GA.. Jeanelle was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, whom she adored, Kai Morgan and Lily Katelin Hoffert, both of Pensacola, FL., together with sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and many friends.

The family would like to extend their thanks to all at Arkansas Hospice, Hot Springs, AR., for the care and support they provided Jeanelle, and her family, in her final days. Jeanelle donated her body for medical research. The family requests that contributions, in Jeanelle's name, be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden, Commemorative Gift Program, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO., 63110. (A Commemorative Gift envelope may be obtained by calling the Garden at (314) 577-5118. An online giving Form may be found at: http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/donate/tributes-and-memorials.aspx), or any . Services will be private, with interment in Price Family Cemetery, London, AR. Offer on line condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.