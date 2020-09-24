1/1
Sarafina Russo
Russo, Sarafina

(nee DeDomenico) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Sunday September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sebastian "Sam" Russo, dear mother of Jeanne (Dale) Brown and John (Carrie) Russo, dearest Nani of Cory (fiancee' Jesso) Brown,

Christopher Brown and Nicholas Russo, dear great-grandmother of Steven (fiancee' Miranda Kaiser) Dudley, Will and Sophia Brown, Isabel and Caleb Russo; dear great-great grandmother of Roslyn Dudley; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Mrs. Russo had a long career at Vestal-Labs and was active in the St. Dominic Savio VIP Club. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Waterford Crossing Dolan Home.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday September 26, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Campus (formerly St Dominic Savio) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or a charity of one's choice appreciated. Visitation Friday 6:00-9:00 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
26
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Campus (formerly St Dominic Savio)
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
