Higginbotham, Sarah "Sally" A.

born August 5, 1919, to Ruth and Harvey Alexander, died peacefully in her sleep at home, on May 31, 2020. She is preceded in death by Bruce Sala Higginbotham, her adoring husband of 67 years, her sister Ruth (Teedee), and brothers Jim and Bill Alexander.

A native St. Louisan, Sally graduated from Soldan High School and Washington University. She attended graduate school at Columbia University in New York. In 1942, she married the love of her life, Bruce, and they had 3 children. Sally was an active volunteer in the St. Louis community and was a recipient of the Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans award in 2005 (along with Bruce), in recognition of her volunteer work, which included: St. Louis Children's Hospital Auxiliary: St. Louis Symphony; a Brownie/Girl Scout Troup leader; Talking Tapes for the Blind; Literacy Council of Greater St. Louis; Meals on Wheels; Forest Park Forever; Washington University; Reach For Recovery; a longtime member of The Wednesday Club of St. Louis and PEO. She was an active member of the local Pi Beta Phi Chapter and Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church.

Sally was an accomplished and beautiful embroiderer, especially of Italian cutwork! She and Bruce enjoyed many years of world travels; but she especially loved being with her family. Sally was a gracious, loving, intelligent lady and she will be greatly and dearly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her children, Liz Higginbotham, Cam (Jerry) Niederman and Kent (Victoria) Higginbotham; 9 beloved grandchildren and 12 adored great-grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of her life was held when she turned 100. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church; Washington University in St. Louis; The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center; or the charity of your choice. See BoppChapel.com