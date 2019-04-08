Kelley, Sarah Christine (nee Link), 84 of Glen Carbon, formerly of Ferguson, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Benny Joe Kelley, Sr.; dearest mother of Sarah Joan Blythe, Brenda (Steve) Klingsick and Bennie J. (Judy) Kelley, Jr.; dear grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 12; dear sister of Maxine (Morris) Reed and the late Verba (late Ray) Foege; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natu ral Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000) Wed., April 10, 48 p.m. with Funeral Service Thurs., April 11, 11 a.m. Burial follows at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Christine Kelley.
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019