Kimmey, Sarah Eastman Beloved wife of Dr. James R. Kimmey, Jr. for more than 60 years. Devoted mother of Elisabeth Kimmey and James R. Kimmey III (Emily). Grandmother to Jacquelyn, Ryan and Spencer. Loving sister, aunt and friend to all who came her way. Services: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, St. Louis, MO, followed by a reception. Ladies attending are encouraged to wear their finest hats in recognition of Sarah's love for beautiful hats. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Cathedral. For more information, visit https://www.stlouiscremation.com/
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
