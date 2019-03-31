|
Human, Sarah Frances passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of Francis W. Human III and Deborah Human (nee Keyhill); loving sister of Chloé Human; cherished niece of Daniel Human, David Human, Christy Hughes and Genya Human and Leslie Wudel and Jeffrey E. Brown of Elizabeth, CO; dear cousin and friend to many. Had her life not been shortened, she wanted to make a career in Psychology and be able to help the lives of thousands with their mental health. Sarah was an award winning artist and co-winner of the National History Day for the State of Missouri. Services: Visitation from 4-7:00 p.m. on Tues., April 2, and from 4-7:00 p.m. on Wed., April 3, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. on Thurs., April 4, at Bopp Chapel. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Lady's Inn, 4223 S. Compton Saint Louis, MO 63111. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019